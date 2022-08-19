Amazon tests a TikTok-like feed on its app

Retail News
Amazon tests a TikTok-like feed on its appThe Associated Press/The Seattle Times 08/19/2022
Amazon.com is testing a feed on its app that allows users to scroll through videos and photos of products purchased by others. A company spokesperson said that Amazon is “constantly testing new features to help make customers’ lives a little easier” without committing to the feature being rolled out on a widespread basis to its app users.
Discussions
