Amazon to add 3,500 office jobs in six cities

Amazon.com plans to add 3,500 corporate jobs in office hubs located in Dallas, Denver, Detroit, New York, Phoenix and San Diego. “The ability to connect with people, the ability for teams to work together in an ad hoc fashion — you can do it virtually, but it isn’t as spontaneous,” said Ardine Williams, Amazon’s vice president for workforce development. “We are looking forward to returning to the office.”