Amazon to add thousands of EVs to European delivery network

Retail News

The Associated Press/KOMO News

Amazon.com plans to invest more than $972 million over the next five years as it grows its current electric vehicle delivery fleet from 3,000 to 10,000 vehicles. “Our transportation network is one of the most challenging areas of our business to decarbonize, and to achieve net-zero carbon will require a substantial and sustained investment,” Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, said in a statement.