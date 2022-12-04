Amazon tries to cut product return losses

Retail News

CNBC

Amazon.com is looking to cut its losses when it comes to product returns. “We encourage a second life on all of the products that we receive back,” said Cherris Armour, Amazon’s head of North American returns. “And that comes in the form of selling the majority of the items that we do receive. They are resold as new and used, or they go back to the seller or supplier, or we donate them.” Amazon also is working to cut its losses through Energy recovery whereby items are burned to produce energy rather than going into a landfill.