Amazon union faces tough negotiating ahead

Fortune 04/25/2022

The Amazon Labor Union (ALU) representing workers at a warehouse in Staten Island, NY, now face the tough job of getting the employer to negotiate on issues such as wages, paid time off and longer breaks. Amazon.com is looking to overturn the election results alleging that union officials and the National Labor Relations Board engaged in actions that tainted the voting.

