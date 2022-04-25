Amazon union faces tough negotiating ahead

Retail News
Amazon union faces tough negotiating aheadFortune 04/25/2022
The Amazon Labor Union (ALU) representing workers at a warehouse in Staten Island, NY, now face the tough job of getting the employer to negotiate on issues such as wages, paid time off and longer breaks. Amazon.com is looking to overturn the election results alleging that union officials and the National Labor Relations Board engaged in actions that tainted the voting.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!