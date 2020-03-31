Amazon wants warehouse workers to move to Whole Foods

Retail News
Amazon wants warehouse workers to move to Whole FoodsReuters 03/30/2020
Amazon.com is offering people working in its warehouses more money if they move to picking and packing grocers in Whole Foods Market stores around the country. “As we continue to see a significant increase in demand for grocery orders, we are offering temporary opportunities for associates across our fulfillment network to provide additional support,” said an Amazon spokesperson.
Discussions
