Amazon warehouse appears headed toward joining a union

Retail News

Reuters

In a second vote ordered by the National Labor Relations Board, 875 employees at an Amazon.com warehouse in Bessemer, AL, voted in favor of a union and 993 against, with 400 ballots being challenged. The story is different at a warehouse in Staten Island, NY, where 57 percent of workers appear to be voting to make the Amazon facility the first in the U.S. to be unionized. A second Amazon warehouse in Staten Island is set to vote on a union on April 25.