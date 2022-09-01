Amazon’s new service will store and distribute third-party sellers’ inventory

Retail News
Amazon’s new service will store and distribute third-party sellers’ inventoryReuters/Yahoo Finance 09/01/2022
Amazon.com introduced Amazon Warehouse & Distribution (AWD), which enables third-party sellers to send their bulk inventory to one of its facilities for distribution to wholesale customers or brick-and-mortar stores. The service is billed on a pay-as-you-go basis. “Amazon Warehousing & Distribution addresses critical supply chain challenges and helps sellers grow and manage their business while significantly cutting costs,” said Gopal Pillai, vice president of Amazon Distribution and Fulfillment Solutions.
