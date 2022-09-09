Americans begin Christmas shopping as they worry about rising prices

Retail News

CNBC

Fifty-nine percent of Americans are feeling anxious about buying Christmas gifts as a result of inflation, according to a new Bankrate report. More than 10 percent began their holiday shopping in September and half plan to get started before Halloween. “Holiday shopping will look different this year with inflation around 40-year highs,” said Ted Rossman, Bankrate’s senior industry analyst. “Starting earlier could help because it gives you time to spread out your cash flow and find the best deals.”