Americans go into debt paying for their kids’ groceries

Americans go into debt paying for their kids’ groceriesUSA Today 08/18/2020
A survey of 1,000 Americans found that about 25 percent report they’ve gone into debt to pay for their children’s at-home expenses related to school, with many pointing to breakfast and lunch costs as a contributing factor. More than half said they expect to spend slightly more on school supplies this year than in the past.
