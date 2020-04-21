Retail News

Americans have a ‘better appreciation’ for tech since COVID-19 outbreak

Fast Company 04/20/2020

Eighty-eight percent of Americans in April said they have a “better appreciation” of the role of technology in society as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to National Research Group. The findings are in stark contrast to a survey in March form Gallup-Knight that found 60 percent of Americans thought technology does more to divide than unite us.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!