Americans have a ‘better appreciation’ for tech since COVID-19 outbreak

Americans have a ‘better appreciation’ for tech since COVID-19 outbreakFast Company 04/20/2020
Eighty-eight percent of Americans in April said they have a “better appreciation” of the role of technology in society as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to National Research Group. The findings are in stark contrast to a survey in March form Gallup-Knight that found 60 percent of Americans thought technology does more to divide than unite us.
