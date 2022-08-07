Americans maintain confidence in unions but not other institutions

Retail News
Americans maintain confidence in unions but not other institutionsBusiness Insider 07/07/2022
A new Gallup poll measuring the confidence that Americans have in 16 major institutions including Congress and the Supreme Court found that only one, organized labor, maintained its confidence level. Forty-one percent of Democrats, 27 percent of independents and 15 percent of Republicans (up from 13 percent) had a great deal or a lot of confidence in unions.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!