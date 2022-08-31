Americans may put off Christmas shopping until the eleventh hour

Retail News
Americans may put off Christmas shopping until the eleventh hourReuters/U.S. News & World Report 08/31/2022
Americans may become last-minute Christmas shoppers this year as they hold out for the best deals. “Our hypothesis is you are going to see a holiday that starts to look a little bit more like what we saw pre-pandemic. Maybe comes a little bit later and is probably promotional in our space,” said Best Buy CEO Corie Barry.
