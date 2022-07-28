Analyst says Amazon is in a different place than consumers right now

Retail News

Yahoo Finance

Brent Thill, senior research analyst at Jefferies, says that consumers are concentrating their purchases in stores, going to restaurants and taking vacations at the moment. That means that Amazon.com is temporarily out of sync with its customers. “I think the consumer spend is away from where Amazon’s core is, but I think it’s going to come back over time and they’ll return to growth and better margins,” said Mr. Thrill.