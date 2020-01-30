Analysts expect one-day delivery to cut into Amazon’s profits

Retail News
Analysts expect one-day delivery to cut into Amazon’s profitsCNBC 01/30/2020
Amazon.com has said it planned to spend $1.5 billion to expand its one-day delivery program to Prime members. Analysts are expecting the added costs of one-day delivery to cut into Amazon’s profits. Amazon is expected to post earnings of $4.03 per share from $6.04 a year earlier, according to Refinitiv estimates.
