Another wave of COVID-19 is on the way

Another wave of COVID-19 is on the wayThe Guardian 03/18/2022
Every wave of COVID-19 to date has included outbreaks in Europe before moving into the U.S. A new wave of the virus has spiked in France, Germany and other European nations with cases up markedly in recent weeks. Recent testing of wastewater in the U.S. shows an increase in the BA.2 variant, another sign that a new wave of cases is likely.
