Apple creates face shield to protect health workers from COVID-109

Apple has acquired over 20 million N95 facemasks to distribute to health care workers around the U.S., and now it has gone a step farther. The tech giant has designed, engineered and produced a new face shield that can be shipped flat, 100 to a box, to hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The first batch of shields, which Apple says can be assembled in under two minutes, has already been delivered to Kaiser hospital facilities in the Santa Clara Valley.