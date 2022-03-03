Apple cuts off device sales in Russia

Retail News
Apple cuts off device sales in RussiaThe Wall Street Journal 03/02/2022
Apple has stopped the sales of its products in Russia. “We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence,” Apple said in a company statement. “We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region.”
