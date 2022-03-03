Retail News

Apple cuts off device sales in Russia

The Wall Street Journal 03/02/2022

Apple has stopped the sales of its products in Russia. “We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence,” Apple said in a company statement. “We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region.”

