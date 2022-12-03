Apple has an army of lawyers to protect its trademark

Retail News

The New York Times

Businesses that have the word apple in them or who use an apple in their logo are virtually guaranteed scrutiny and legal pushback from tech giant Apple. Josh Rosenstock, an Apple spokesperson, said that the company is only following the law. “When we see applications that are overly broad or could be confusing to our customers, our first step is always to reach out and try to resolve these quickly and amicably,” he said. “Legal action is always our last resort.”