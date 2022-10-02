Apple is giving store associates more time off

Retail News

Bloomberg

Apple is giving its retail store associates more time off for vacation and sick days as it competes for staff in a tight labor market. The company will double the number of paid sick days its grants full-time workers from six to 12. Apple is also giving part-timers up to six sick paid days off. Part-timers will also now qualify for paid parental leave and will be able to participate in the company’s discounted emergency backup care program for kids and elderly family members. Timing of the new benefits has not been confirmed.