Apple sources production options outside of China

Apple sources production options outside of ChinaThe Wall Street Journal 05/23/2022
Apple is looking to reduce its reliance on Chinese suppliers by moving production to India and other countries in Southeast Asia. More than 90 percent of Apple products are made in China. Apple did not comment on the report, but its CEO Tim Cook last month said, “Our supply chain is truly global, and so the products are made everywhere. We continue to look at optimizing.”
