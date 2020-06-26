Apple to reclose 14 stores as COVID-19 cases spike in Florida

Retail News
Apple to reclose 14 stores as COVID-19 cases spike in FloridaThe Verge 06/25/2020
Apple, which began reopening the majority of stores in the U.S. last month, has reclosed 14 of its 18 locations in Florida as the state has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and death. Apple has also closed stores in Arizona, the Carolinas and Texas as those states have also seen big increases in people becoming ill and dying from the virus.
Discussions
