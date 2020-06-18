Retail News

Apple to reopen 10 NYC stores, appointment-only

CNBC 06/16/2020

For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, Apple customers can begin picking up items this week ordered online or have their devices serviced at 10 of its New York City locations, as long as they book appointments ahead of time. By the end of this week, Apple will have over 200 of its 271 total U.S. locations open for limited service.

