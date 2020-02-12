Appliance brands roll out machines to fight COVID-19

Retail News
Appliance brands roll out machines to fight COVID-19The Wall Street Journal 12/02/2020
New realities brought about by the novel coronavirus pandemic have led appliance makers to introduce machines that are billed as more hygienic than current models. LG Electronics has introduced refrigerators with sterilizing ultraviolet lights and Whirlpool has debuted washing machines with heating elements intended to kill germs and remove allergens.
Discussions
