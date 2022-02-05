Arkansas sues Family Dollar over ‘massive and long-lasting’ rodent infestation

Retail News
Arkansas sues Family Dollar over ‘massive and long-lasting’ rodent infestationThe New York Times 05/02/2022
The Arkansas attorney general is suing Family Dollar for what it describes as a “massive and long-lasting” rodent infestation at the retailer’s distribution center in West Memphis. The suit follows a Food and Drug Administration inspection that tied infestation at 400 stores to the DC.
