Ascena Retail Group gets okay to sell chains to private equity firm

Ascena Retail Group gets okay to sell chains to private equity firmThe Wall Street Journal 12/09/2020
Ascena Retail has received court approval to proceed with the sale of Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant, Loft and Lou & Grey to Sycamore Partners in a deal valued at around $1 billion. A U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond, VA, gave its okay for the deal to proceed despite objections raised by the Justice Department’s Office of the U.S. Trustee.
