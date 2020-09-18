Ascena Retail receives $41M offer for plus-size women’s chain

Retail News
Ascena Retail receives $41M offer for plus-size women’s chainThe Wall Street Journal 09/18/2020
FullBeauty Brands Operations has won an auction to acquire Catherine’s, a plus-size women’s clothing retailer, from Ascena Retail Group for $41 million. FullBeauty is a direct-to-consumer retailer with online and mail order operations including several plus-size businesses — Woman Within, Roaman’s, Jessica London, ellos, Swimsuits For All, KingSize and fullbeauty.com.
