Asian-American businesses take a big hit from coronavirus

Asian-American businesses take a big hit from coronavirusThe Dallas Morning News 03/08/2020
Restaurants and retailers selling Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Vietnamese food have seen big drops in traffic with the coronavirus outbreak. “From a social perspective we have seen the effects, the negative impact of the perceived threat of the coronavirus here in our community, which is disheartening, especially when it hasn’t really hit our community,” Susan Philips, president of Greater Dallas Asian American Chamber of Commerce, told The Dallas Morning News.
