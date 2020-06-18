AT&T to shutter 250 stores and lay off thousands

Retail News
AT&T to shutter 250 stores and lay off thousandsCNN 06/17/2020
According to the union representing AT&T workers, The Communications Workers of America, the company plans to close 250 of its store locations and will make significant job cuts affecting, in addition to technical and clerical positions, 1,300 AT&T Mobility and Cricket Wireless store employees. The staff cuts are estimated to represent about 2 percent of the company’s 244,000 total employees.
Discussions
