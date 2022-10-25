Autonomous vehicle association hires ex-Senate aide to speed deployments

Retail News
Autonomous vehicle association hires ex-Senate aide to speed deploymentsReuters/U.S. News & World Report 10/25/2022
The Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association (AVIA) has named Jeff Farrah as its first executive director in the hope he will be able to hasten government approvals for deployment of self-driving cars and trucks. Mr. Farrah is a former counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.
