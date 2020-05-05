AWS VP quits over Amazon’s decision to fire employees

Retail News
AWS VP quits over Amazon’s decision to fire employeesThe New York Times 05/04/2020
Tim Bray, an engineer and vice president at Amazon Web Services, has quit his job and criticized the company over its decisions to fire employees who advocated for workers’ rights. Mr. Bray, who worked for the company for more than five years, decried in a blog post what he called “a vein of toxicity running through the company culture.”
