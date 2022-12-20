Barnes & Noble is having a (believe it or not) growth spurt

Retail News
Barnes & Noble is having a (believe it or not) growth spurtThe Real Deal 12/19/2022
Amazon took a major bite out of the Barnes & Noble big box store empire, forcing the chain to reduce its size from a high of 726 locations 14 years ago down to about 600 presently. But management is bullish on expansion and is planning on a net 30 additional stores in 2023. B&N’s new locations, however, may be quite a bit smaller, depending on the locale and demand.
Discussions
