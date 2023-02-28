Retail News

Bath & Body Works pushes back against activist investor’s demands

The Wall Street Journal 02/28/2023

Bath & Body Works is asking shareholders to side with company management in a proxy battle with Third Point, a hedge fund led by activist investor Dan Loeb. The retailer said that following Third Point’s plans would ultimately be detrimental to the company and its shareholders. Bath & Body Works said it would not give Munib Islam, a former co-chief investment officer at Third Point, a seat on its board. “Simply put, it is cronyism at its worst,” the retailer told shareholders.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!