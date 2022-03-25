Bed Bath & Beyond adds three new directors tied to Ryan Cohen’s firm

Retail News
Bed Bath & Beyond adds three new directors tied to Ryan Cohen’s firmCNBC 03/25/2022
Bed Bath & Beyond has reached a deal to add three new members of its board from RC Ventures, the firm led by Ryan Cohen, the current chairman of GameStop and former co-founder and CEO of Chewy. Mr. Cohen earlier this month revealed he has taken a nearly 10 percent stake in Bed Bath & Beyond and that he was pushing for major changes in the business led by former Target executive Mark Tritton.
Discussions
