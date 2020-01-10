Bed Bath & Beyond posts first same-store gain since 2016

Retail News

CNBC

Bed Bath & Beyond posted a same-store sales gain of six percent in the quarter ending Aug. 29, its first such gain since 2016. The retailer said its online business spiked 89 percent in the quarter as it increased new customers by two million during the period. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earning per share of 50 cents, beating Wall Street expectations of a 23 cent loss. “When home is everything, we’re really poised to be the epicenter of that,” CEO Mark Tritton said. “We were agile about getting after that.”