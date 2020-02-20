Bed Bath & Beyond’s CEO wants to clean up the clutter

Retail News
Bed Bath & Beyond’s CEO wants to clean up the clutterThe Wall Street Journal 02/19/2020
Mark Tritton has shaken up the c-suite and begun selling off non-essential assets to raise cash since taking over as CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond. The former Target executive now said he plans to invest in making the chain’s stores nicer places to shop, with more focused product selection, less clutter and wider aisles.
