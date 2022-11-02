Bed Bath & Beyond’s chief customer and technology officer to leave retailer

Retail News
Bed Bath & Beyond’s chief customer and technology officer to leave retailerCNBC 11/02/2022
Rafeh Masood, chief customer and technology officer at Bed Bath & Beyond, has resigned, effective Dec. 2. Mr. Massood’s departure marks another significant change in the retailer’s c-suite that saw CEO Mark Tritton ousted in June and CFO Gustavo Arnal die by suicide in September. Interim CEO Sue Gove last week was given the job on a permanent basis.
Discussions
