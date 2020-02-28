Best Buy associates uncomfortable with lease-to-own program’s financial realities

Retail News
Best Buy associates uncomfortable with lease-to-own program’s financial realitiesThe Washington Post 02/27/2020
Some Best Buy associates are uneasy about the chain’s “Progressive Leasing” program, which enables customers who have been rejected for the retailer’s credit card to buy items they couldn’t otherwise afford. While management has hailed the program as a benefit to its customers, associates say the actual cost of an item can wind up being double the retail price.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!