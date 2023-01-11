Best Buy flip phone customers unhappy after being disconnected from Lively

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

Customers using Jitterbug flip phones as part of Best Buy’s Lively service, which sells cellphones and medical alert devices primarily to older people, found themselves without service at the start of the year as a result of Verizon’s planned shutdown of its 3G network. “Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our customers, and as soon as we learned about the issue, we worked to notify customers that were potentially impacted,” Best Buy said.