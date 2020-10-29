Best Buy goes live with Black Friday deals

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Best Buy plans to get an early start on Black Friday. The retailer announced that it would open stores at 5:00 a.m. on the day after Thanksgiving for customers looking to get an early jump on shopping. For those who cannot wait that long, the consumer electronics giant has already gone live with Black Friday deals on its site. Black Friday isn’t just one day this year — it’s months long,” according to a company news release. “Shoppers will have even more opportunities to score deals straight from the Black Friday ad before the end of November.”