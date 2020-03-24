Best Buy goes to curbside pickup only

Retail News

The Verge

Best Buy has seen an increase in sales of home office equipment as more people have begun working remotely in the face of the novel coronavirus outbreak. As of yesterday, anyone ordering from the consumer electronics chain has the choice of having products delivered or they can drive to their local store for curbside pickup. Best Buy, has also announced that, beginning today, it will be temporarily ending its practice of bringing large appliances into the homes of customers. A company email to customers said, “We know that this change will be inconvenient, and we are truly sorry. It was made with our employees’ and your best interests at heart.”