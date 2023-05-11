Best Buy lowers Totaltech membership price

Retail News

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Best Buy has lowered the price of its Totaltech membership program from $200 to $179.99 a year. The consumer electronics chain has also debuted tiers to the program, including a free option. “We’re excited about introducing a new tier of membership that we believe leverages the insights that we gained around member pricing being really important and really attractive to a lot of members and making that available to a much wider swath of customers,” said Patrick McGinnis, Best Buy’s senior vice president of memberships.