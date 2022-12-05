Retail News

Beyond Meat takes a hit as it launches plant-based jerky

Reuters 05/12/2022

Beyond Meat said that higher manufacturing and shipping costs for its new plant-based jerky, launched with PepsiCo, contributed to its poor quarterly performance. “To launch a first-time product at such a large scale and prior to the establishment of our own dedicated and streamlined process, we had to do so in an expensive and inefficient manner,” CFO Philip Hardin said on an earnings call.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!