Beyond Meat to offer price breaks for retailers facing meat shortages

Retail News

USA Today

Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown said the brand is offering value packs and temporary price discounts to food retailers faced with shortages of meat. “One of the biggest focal points for me during this period is around these value packs, and I want to make them available to any retailer who’ll take them,” said Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown. “We’ll do heavier discounting on some of our products as long as this disruption continues in the animal protein market.”