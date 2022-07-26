Big CPG ramps up sales promos to protect market share

Retail News

Reuters

Larger consumer packaged goods companies are offering sales promotions and coupons in an effort to drive sales and ward off lower-priced competition from economy brands and retail private labels. Colgate-Palmolive generally targets its programs for the first and third week of the month when consumers have more money. “You want to make sure that your merchandising strategy is aligned [with] those weeks when consumers are a little more strapped,” said John Faucher, head of the company’s investor relations.