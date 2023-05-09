BK launches red burger bun Whopper as part of Spiderman collab

Retail News

USA Today

Burger King’s new limited edition Whopper launched to celebrate “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Vers” comes with a red bun with black sesame seeds. The red bun Whoppers come in various configurations, including those with bacon. “Like the infinite number of universes that can be explored in the next installment of the award-winning Spider-Man franchise, Burger King fans can discover new and exciting ways to customize the ‘Spider-Verse’ menu items,” said Pat O’Toole, CMO at Burger King North America.