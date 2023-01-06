Retail News

Black-owned beauty brand’s customers worry they are being shut out

The Washington Post 01/06/2023

Following a TikTok video touting products from Mielle Organics, the brand’s products, primarily made for Black women, have been running out of stock and in some cases increased in price as a result of a growing number of purchases by White women. “My journey with Mielle started from a place of creating the product I was not finding in the marketplace,” said Mielle founder and CEO Monique Rodriguez in a statement. “We remain forever committed to developing quality, efficacious products that address the need states for our customers’ hair types!”

