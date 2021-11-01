Studies show Black women held back in restaurant industry by racism and sexism

Retail News

Blacks make up 12 percent of all restaurant employees but only 9.5 percent of those are chefs, according to numbers from the National Restaurant Association. Latinos make up 25 percent of the restaurant workforce and chefs. White people make up 53 percent of workers and 42 percent of chefs. Black women, in particular, are facing challenges moving up the ladder in the industry, according to studies.