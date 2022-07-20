BoycottWalgreens is trending on Twitter

Retail News

The Hill

Calls for a boycott of Walgreens are growing after two incidents where workers at different stores refused to sell customers condoms and oral contraceptives. “Instances like this are very rare and our policies are designed to ensure we meet the needs of our patients and customers while respecting the religious and moral beliefs of our team members,” said Fraser Engerman, the senior director of external relations for Walgreens. “We require the employee to refer the transaction to another employee or manager on duty who will complete the customer’s transaction.”