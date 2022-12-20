Brands and consumers often at odds on priorities, causing planning confusion

Retail News
Brands and consumers often at odds on priorities, causing planning confusionForbes 12/19/2022
A new study from Accenture points to the paradoxical nature of shopper behavior and how that often sends false messages to brands and retailers making merchandising plans for the year ahead. For example, consumers — the majority of whom will claim they want to support sustainable living — are often simultaneously doubling down on fast-fashion purchases. Consumers, according to Accenture, prioritize convenience above all else, whereas retailers and brands place convenience at #4 on their list.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!